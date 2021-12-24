InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners (NASDAQ:IPVI) Trading 0.4% Higher

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 10,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 32,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

