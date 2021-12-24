Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) vs. Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Financial Analysis

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) and Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Banco Comercial Portugues’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.15 $109.65 million $4.38 5.83 Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intercorp Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intercorp Financial Services and Banco Comercial Portugues, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercorp Financial Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Banco Comercial Portugues 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Banco Comercial Portugues.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Comercial Portugues has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intercorp Financial Services and Banco Comercial Portugues’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercorp Financial Services 39.01% 20.28% 2.07% Banco Comercial Portugues N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Banco Comercial Portugues on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl

