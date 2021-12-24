Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

