INT Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. INT has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $1.08 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.00382774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00043546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

