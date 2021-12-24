Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $229.94 and last traded at $229.94. Approximately 7,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 235,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.13.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.03. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

