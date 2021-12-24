Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Sells $231,320.10 in Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey David Ayers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. FMR LLC increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,228 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,954 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

