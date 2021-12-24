Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 4,399 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after acquiring an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 32,726 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PC Connection by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

