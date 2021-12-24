Insider Selling: NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO Sells 1,846 Shares of Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:NEO opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after buying an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
