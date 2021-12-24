Insider Selling: Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) VP Sells 2,900 Shares of Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. Mercer International Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MERC shares. TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

