Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00.

NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $80.00. 491,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,813. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after purchasing an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after purchasing an additional 246,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

