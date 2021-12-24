Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00.

DNMR stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,742,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 209,093 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.