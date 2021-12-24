Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP Sells 11,087 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 11,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $203,779.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CHPT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 7,589,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,148. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
