Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $210,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Jieun W. Choe sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $29.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of -69.93. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Certara by 40.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after purchasing an additional 645,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 607,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Certara by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 458,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

