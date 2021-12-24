Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Sells $5,987,018.46 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $173.49 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.79, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.23.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

