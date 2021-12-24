Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.87.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,797,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

