Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CRO Sells 103,737 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
