Insider Selling: Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CRO Sells 103,737 Shares of Stock

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) CRO Tomer Pascal sold 103,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $431,545.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ATER opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.82. Aterian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Get Aterian alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aterian in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATER. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.