Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,100 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $14,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Kenneth Boller sold 900 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,273.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $376.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKTS. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

