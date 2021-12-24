Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$304,514.90 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 54,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$377,442.60.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 532,634 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,975,666.37.

On Sunday, October 31st, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 400,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,958,828.02.

On Thursday, September 30th, Total Energy Services Inc purchased 260,400 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,149,041.04.

Shares of TOT opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$262.68 million and a P/E ratio of -85.29. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.09 and a 1-year high of C$6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$118.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

