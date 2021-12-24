Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases $48,433.78 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

