Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Purchases $48,433.78 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.22.
Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.