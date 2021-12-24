Insider Buying: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Purchases $57,300.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Iteris stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.03 million, a P/E ratio of -71.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iteris by 39.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 200,080 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $10,618,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Iteris by 104.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,775 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

