Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Buys 12,618 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited (ASX:FGG) insider Geoff Wilson acquired 12,618 shares of Future Generation Global Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,772.41 ($14,022.98).

Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Geoff Wilson acquired 12,656 shares of Future Generation Global Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$19,907.89 ($14,119.07).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Geoff Wilson acquired 7,022 shares of Future Generation Global Investment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,094.76 ($7,868.62).

About Future Generation Global Investment

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

