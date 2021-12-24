Insider Buying: Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) Insider Buys 239,286 Shares of Stock

Australian Finance Group Limited (ASX:AFG) insider Craig Carter purchased 239,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$616,640.02 ($437,333.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,706.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Australian Finance Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, AFG Wholesale Mortgage Broking and AFG Home Loans. It offers residential mortgages; home loans; business loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment and vehicle, inventory, working capital, and start-up finance, as well as franchisee loans and invoice finance/accounts receivable; and insurance products.

