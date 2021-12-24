Insider Buying: Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:AUB opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

