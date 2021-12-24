Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 211 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($38.27) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,075.93).
Nonkululeko Nyembezi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 24th, Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.55) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,118.97).
LON AAL opened at GBX 3,010.50 ($39.77) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,818.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,110.31. The company has a market cap of £40.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
