Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires 211 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($38.27) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,075.93).

Nonkululeko Nyembezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.55) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,118.97).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,010.50 ($39.77) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,321 ($30.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($46.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,818.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,110.31. The company has a market cap of £40.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.77) to GBX 2,960 ($39.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.99) to GBX 2,600 ($34.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.56) to GBX 3,400 ($44.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.17) to GBX 3,700 ($48.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,230 ($42.67).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.