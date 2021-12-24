Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.53. 7,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
