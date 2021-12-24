Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading 6.1% Higher

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares traded up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.53. 7,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 184,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,093.94% and a negative return on equity of 150.02%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

