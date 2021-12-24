ING Groep NV Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNG opened at $192.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.64.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

