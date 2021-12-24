ING Groep NV Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $4,725,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,177 shares of company stock worth $28,925,345 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $190.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

