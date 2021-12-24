ING Groep NV Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,218 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,694 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in eBay by 14.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,759 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,664,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in eBay by 48.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in eBay by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

