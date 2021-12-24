ING Groep NV Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,885 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $86.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

