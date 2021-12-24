Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek acquired 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.