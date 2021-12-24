Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 690 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAG. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after buying an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after buying an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after buying an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $35,496,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

