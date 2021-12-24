Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $71.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.26 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

