Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

BAM opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

