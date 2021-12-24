Independent Advisor Alliance Has $574,000 Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Novanta were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.44 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.53 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

