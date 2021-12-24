Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 139 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,723,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $89.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

