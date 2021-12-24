IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Get IN8bio alerts:

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.