Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IMO. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$46.26.

TSE:IMO opened at C$45.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$24.01 and a 12-month high of C$45.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.14.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.68%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

