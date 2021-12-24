ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

ImmunityBio stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 115,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

