ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
ImmunityBio stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. ImmunityBio has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $45.42.
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.
Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.