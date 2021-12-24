Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $122,453.38 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04.

On Friday, October 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00.

ILMN opened at $382.29 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.