Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $122,453.38 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Charles Dadswell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total transaction of $118,648.04.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $129,054.00.
ILMN opened at $382.29 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.