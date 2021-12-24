IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager Buys 25,000 Shares

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.90. IKONICS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. IKONICS had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $4.74 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKNX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in IKONICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IKONICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in IKONICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in IKONICS in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in IKONICS in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

