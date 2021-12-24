IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Holdings Raised by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $132.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.