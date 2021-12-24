IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.96

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.96 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.17). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.48 ($0.18), with a volume of 38,457 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.91. The stock has a market cap of £16.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £463.59 ($612.49).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

