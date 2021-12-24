HyperQuant Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $20,304.78 and approximately $118.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00043954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.