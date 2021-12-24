HUNT (HUNT) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. HUNT has a total market cap of $96.75 million and $15.44 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001719 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007040 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

