Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

