Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.53. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $20.51, with a volume of 67,338 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $900.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

