Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,577 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $12,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

