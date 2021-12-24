Holger Bartel Sells 1,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $15,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $134,343.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

