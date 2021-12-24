HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 227,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $27.80 on Friday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.