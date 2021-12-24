HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.94.

NYSE CARR opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

